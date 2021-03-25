Letter to the editor: Preserving Earth is not elitist

Editor:
When Republicans called the Green New Deal “elitist,” AOC responded, “Tell people in the SE Bronx suffering from asthma it’s elitist.”
I add, tell people whose drinking water is toxic with mercury and lead, those in poor neighborhoods suffering increased cancers, those who cannot fish after toxic oil spills. Tell those suffering from intense and frequent hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, who have lost homes, lives. Tell farmers where drought and floods have destroyed crops, farms becoming dust bowls.
Tell refugees fleeing homes they love because they're unable to grow food, farmland becoming desert. What’s the cost of losing bees, pollinators and our crops, fruit, trees, flowers dependent on them. Of losing birds and butterflies, through toxic pesticides. Of coral reefs bleached, oceans acidified, plastic destroying ocean life?
Even if we only defined “cost” in terms of money, the cost of global warming is immense, trillions of dollars every year. But the deeper loss is our precious home.
There is real painful loss for those dependent on jobs fossil fuels provide. But that economic dependency has losses — pollution, illness, loss of values in boon and bust communities. During the Depression, FDR created the Civilian Conservation Corp. Our infrastructure is underfunded, crumbling. What would it mean to build our country by creating a Civilian Climate Corp as Biden has proposed in his infrastructure bill — creating good jobs, skills, livable wages for workers displaced by change, building our country, economy and a sustainable Earth.
The “elite” are not people wanting to live, farm, protect life, preserve Earth, but the power of the fossil fuel industry subsidized heavily by our taxes, maintaining power through dark money, paying politicians to do their bidding. It’s not elite to understand inter-dependency, cause and effect, to protect our homes from destruction, to preserve for future generations a world of beauty and bounty.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann