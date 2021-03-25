Letter to the editor: Preserving Earth is not elitist

Editor:

When Republicans called the Green New Deal “elitist,” AOC responded, “Tell people in the SE Bronx suffering from asthma it’s elitist.”

I add, tell people whose drinking water is toxic with mercury and lead, those in poor neighborhoods suffering increased cancers, those who cannot fish after toxic oil spills. Tell those suffering from intense and frequent hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, who have lost homes, lives. Tell farmers where drought and floods have destroyed crops, farms becoming dust bowls.

Tell refugees fleeing homes they love because they're unable to grow food, farmland becoming desert. What’s the cost of losing bees, pollinators and our crops, fruit, trees, flowers dependent on them. Of losing birds and butterflies, through toxic pesticides. Of coral reefs bleached, oceans acidified, plastic destroying ocean life?

Even if we only defined “cost” in terms of money, the cost of global warming is immense, trillions of dollars every year. But the deeper loss is our precious home.