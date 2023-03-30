All people really want is just good old news, news from both sides of the fence. They want the truth — not all bad on one person or the other, not to be called out by race religion, political views or any other reason.

All political people are not bad — teachers, policemen or media. The one-sided (coverage) fuels hate and division. I'm glad Tucker Carlson showed (the Jan. 6) tape, even bits and pieces. Now I choose my beliefs. I think name-calling, hate-spewing should stop and not be on any forum.

Let's all play nice. Vote for who we want. Believe who we will and know God is in control and sees our actions.

Instead of all-good Biden (news), list good both (he and Trump) did.

Fauci — list pro and con. Democrats leaders — pro and con. We already know our affiliation. Making fun of either side, you lose others as readers.

Basically, print only truths that are a well-researched fact, innocent till proven guilty and no he said, she said, but research.

Marla Carpenter,

Midland, Texas