Letter to the editor: Prepping for the war to defend Trump

Since Rep. Stefanik is the great man’s apprentice, she seems the one to ask. At what point does the violence the former president is calling for erupt? Yes, I know, he’s not calling for it. He’s just saying it would be a shame if it happened.

I don’t spend time down the internet rabbit holes where QAnon delusions percolate so I’m in the dark. Considering some of the ideas our rep has about Matt Castelli it’s plausible she does, though.

In any case, she’s very close to the former president. So, for normies like myself, I wonder if we could get a heads-up on what will precipitate the war to defend Donald Trump.

The fraud lawsuit by AG James didn’t seem to do it. Will it take an indictment from DOJ for inciting an insurrection to stay in the presidency? Or the same for absconding with classified documents? Maybe a trial for attempting to extort 11,780 votes in Georgia? Perhaps the criminal lawsuits in NYC or DC are the triggers? I doubt it’s any of the civil suits by Capitol police, E. Jean Carroll, Mary Trump, Michael Cohen or a host of others. Anyway, it’d be a shame if laws applied to Trump.

So, if anyone gets a chance to ask our rep I’m sure we’d all like to be prepared for the hostilities.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward