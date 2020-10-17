Letter to the editor: Prejudice is around us and inside us, too

Editor:

I wasn’t even watching TV, I was reading as my husband watched CNN. Apparently, the spokespeople were exploring reasons for the horrific killings of Black men by police.

The line jumped out at me that Black men are considered “more dangerous” by police. “That’s terrible!” I thought, “That’s prejudice!” but as I thought about it further, I realized that Black men are considered more dangerous by myself also! I am not proud of this.

Be honest, if you were walking down a deserted street and saw a gentleman of color approaching, would you be more afraid than if it were a white man? I was faced with the fact that I am prejudiced (I am white but even Black people might feel the same). This wasn’t entirely surprising. All humans make judgments based on appearances every day.

This is part of what minorities face every day that many of us do not realize. This is why folks are demonstrating, to raise awareness of the “systemic injustice” that many of us choose to ignore. It is due to the injustice of our system that a man of color might be considered dangerous.

Due to his race, he is:

• More likely to be poor;