Because human-beings are the ones afflicted by discrimination's deformities, they are also the ones who have the intellectual and psychological capacity to reshape society in becoming an all-inclusive community of acquiescence.

However, instead of adapting more of a domiciliary environment, we have adopted current-day's newfangled censorship of personhood, trophies given to all in sporting events, and force-fed heterogeneities for building a distorted version of acceptability of the differences in others.

And, as society continues to reward triumphal champions, the most expeditious approach to becoming a leader in the field of domination, enslaving, and victimization is to spread fear of other's dissimilarities because the monster (in the room) is not brown, yellow, disabled, gay, straight, Democrat, Republican, man, woman, transgender, or even Black and White, but that of "Prejudice!"

Nevertheless, in spite of race or gender, it's my opinion that when societal dysfunctionalities are discussed, no deaf ear should be turned to the real monster (in the room) "Prejudice"!

Rick Knight,

Henrico, Virginia