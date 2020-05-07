Letter to the editor" Praying that this nightmare will end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Nero fiddled while Rome burned, and Trump makes stupid remarks while people are getting sick and dying every day.

Why is this man who doesn’t have a clue about leading a country allowed to be in charge of our America?

Why has no one the backbone to stand up to him?

Yes, he would like to be king Donald, but he is not. Playing politics at this time is totally unacceptable. Calling all the young people back to West Point so his ego can be fed is the most irresponsible thing he can do at this time.

Trump, you and your admirers need to get over yourselves and pray that this illness doesn’t come to you or your loved ones. Have more compassion for those who have lost family members and for those caring for the sick and dying in hospitals all over the world.

At almost 91 years of age, I have lived through terrible times and this is one of them. Every day I pray to a loving and merciful God to end this nightmare.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

