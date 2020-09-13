Letter to the editor: Praying for decency and truth to return

Editor:
I would like to preface my comments by saying that I was raised in a Christian, Republican family where I was raised to treat people as you would want to be treated. I was raised without prejudice toward others of different races or religions.
My Dad was an elementary principal who taught students several sayings, such as "good better best — never let it rest — till the good gets better — and the better best." To this day, those folks will come to me, saying they remember his lessons.
I have also been fortunate to have married a man who valued those lessons and philosophies. He also has had countless former students come to him and reflect on those valuable lessons.
We are now living in a time where our leaders have turned their backs on the values we have held dear. After John McCain's funeral, I was so inspired by the renewed feeling of patriotism. Here was a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country and was being acknowledged for his accomplishments and his service.
That wave of decency was soon clouded by anger and lies. Where were the leaders who were inspired by him and why didn't they lead that wave of decency? Now that we are bombarded with so much hatred and untruths leading up to this election, it is mandatory that we fact-check all the material which is sent to us.
We also need to vote for the protection of our planet. We need to reinstate those elements which provided for clean air and clean water. We need to be conscious of the world we're leaving for future generations. I pray for decency and truth to be reinstated in our democracy. I pray for voters to find those values.
Virginia Mott, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!