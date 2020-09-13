Letter to the editor: Praying for decency and truth to return

Editor:

I would like to preface my comments by saying that I was raised in a Christian, Republican family where I was raised to treat people as you would want to be treated. I was raised without prejudice toward others of different races or religions.

My Dad was an elementary principal who taught students several sayings, such as "good better best — never let it rest — till the good gets better — and the better best." To this day, those folks will come to me, saying they remember his lessons.

I have also been fortunate to have married a man who valued those lessons and philosophies. He also has had countless former students come to him and reflect on those valuable lessons.

We are now living in a time where our leaders have turned their backs on the values we have held dear. After John McCain's funeral, I was so inspired by the renewed feeling of patriotism. Here was a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country and was being acknowledged for his accomplishments and his service.