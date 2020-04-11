Letter to the editor: Prayer is still allowed in school

Letter to the editor: Prayer is still allowed in school

Editor:

Not all religious or spiritual people think alike, thank God! I would like to point out what I regard as incorrect thinking in a recent letter, by a local pastor, to The Post-Star. It’s an old idea hauled out and promoted by persons who seem not to know better, that prayer is not allowed in the public school.

Prayer is not forbidden or illegal in the public school. Any child, at any time, can quietly close their eyes and pray. What is forbidden is the writing of an official prayer, that may very well express a theological point of view not shared by all but is required by all children at an appointed hour. Official prayer violates the constitutional separation of church and state and should not be allowed.

Is personal prayer allowed? Certainly! I would not have made it through algebra without it. I’m 87 years old and still can’t find the value of X!

Clayton Burgess, South Glens Falls

