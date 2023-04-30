Residing in Whitehall, I’m concerned of the safe installation of a 1,252-megawatt power cable traversing through the village under ground. Attend village board meetings and that body has little information provided by the installation people.

Questions posed were bonding insurance, village on-site representative and permeant location markers. I’m not an electrically trained person, but for sure that much voltage is enough to “fry” everyone in the village and town. Closed door meetings are scheduled, and the public is not properly informed. This a real threat to the safety and wellbeing of the residents in Whitehall.