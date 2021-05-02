Letter to the editor: Pot business will keep people busy

It looks like our country is really going big time with the marijuana business. More and more places are going to get started with this and now the Indian nations will start up and, why not, they can use the money more than anyone else. Along with the big increase in the marijuana industry we will create a big time business of thousands of people to keep this new industry under control along with others to take care of the people that get into trouble by using the product along, with law enforcement to stop the illegal use of the product.