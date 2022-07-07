Letter to the editor: Postal Service needs to solve its staffing problems

A beautiful red fox is entertaining our neighborhood residents as she dutifully and daily goes hunting, returning with her day's catch to feed her newborns.

Too bad the fox can't be trained to use her instinct, dedication and dependability in delivering U.S. Postal Service mail.

Mail delivery has been a long-standing, widespread, ignored problem for myriad reasons.

It's especially maddening for residents serviced by the Gansevoort hamlet-based office. By my count, our neighborhood received mail four times out of 18 business days, including today! (July 1). One delivery was made after 9 p.m., another was on a Sunday.

There's no doubt backlogged mail is missing. All I got today was three “junk” mailings and a prescription medicine. Postal patrons, especially advertisers, must be thrilled to spend money on nothing. It's infuriating the Postal Service every day delivers overnight packages under contract to Amazon but doesn't bother to simultaneously deliver the regular mail.

While not privy to Postal Service politics and inner workings, it's beyond time for its bureaucrats to solve the staffing crisis through creative recruiting or be replaced.

Offer jobs to returning military personnel and veterans having difficulty finding jobs. Work with school districts and colleges to provide bus drivers, teachers and age-appropriate students with summer jobs. Use employment agencies to find qualified employees. Participate in career and job fairs.

Hire retired postal workers on a per diem basis that doesn't affect their pensions. Recruit retired police, firefighters and correction officers who often search for jobs after completing their 20 or more years service.

Maybe it's time to contract with UPS and FedEx to deliver mail on rural routes requiring vehicles. Between package deliveries, drivers could stop at roadside mailboxes where a second employee delivers the mail.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom ... .” Oh, never mind!

Dominic Tom, Moreau