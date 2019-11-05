Editor:
I am a little bit concerned that The Post-Star is overstepping their boundaries when they are "endorsing" local candidates based on the fact that as a small community that we might not know them. Perfect opportunity for The Post-Star to highlight all candidates to us the subscriber to make the informed decision without outside bias. I feel that what you have said, indirectly of course, is that we the people are not educated enough to make our own political decisions. You are on a slippery slope reporting this way!
Sean Dion, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: We have never said that all about the votes. What we have said is that the editorial board has the unique opportunity to spend 30 minutes talking to each candidate and that is something most voters do not get to do. We’ve also told voters we hope they use our endorsement as one tool when voting, but they should do their own research and talk to the candidates individually if possible.