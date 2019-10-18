Editor:
I am grateful to The Post-Star for your dedicated work. Our world is turbulent and complex, posing dangerous challenges. Staying informed is vital. The Post-Star, with other media, makes an important contribution to the welfare of our community by providing timely, accurate information and insight to understand our circumstances. Understanding guides our decisions about how to conduct our lives. Your reporting helps identify relevant issues, prompts us to think and consider alternate views, and encourages us to engage on the issues that affect our lives. We do not always agree with you or with one another. In a complex world, multiple sources of reliable information and perspectives are valuable assets. We appreciate your daily effort to keep us informed.
We are diverse and divided people. Many have lost faith in institutions and the value of collective action. We've grown suspicious of experts and evidence and can't seem to agree about what is true. We dismiss anything that contradicts what we think we know. Many are suffering, struggling financially and emotionally, feeling left out, disrespected. We tolerate the public expression of these emotions. But this behavior, venting emotions, while offering momentary relief, does nothing to address their causes. And so the suffering continues or intensifies. To change this situation, we need to understand the roots of our misery and address them together. We need quality news and opinion, carefully considered, as we work to identify problems and causes. We need support and encouragement as a community to work together.
You have free articles remaining.
Your work at The Post-Star is essential to this effort. It is unfortunate that your work is often discredited and that your staff get verbally attacked and threatened. Be assured that I and, I believe many in this community, value and trust your courageous work.
Tom DiCiurcio, Queensbury