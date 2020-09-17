Letter to the editor: Post office concerns are hysteria

Editor:

The post office handles 471 MILLION pieces per day ... Yet the left stream media believes an additional 100 million pieces over a 30-day period requires massive inputs of money.

The left stream media reports 100's of sorting machines are being removed ... Yet the fact is first class mail volume has decreased 35% since 2010. This slump far outpaces the sorting machine decrease (15%) being undertaken.

The post office has run a deficit annually for years. Today's deficits are nothing new. The post office has not received tax dollars in many years. Yet the left stream media does not identify this fact.

The federal government mandated the post office to prepay pensions. This congressional edict is largely at the root of the USPS fiscal woes. The current hyperbolic tantrum being performed by the progressive Democratic left is just another myth. It is a myth being perpetuated by a left stream media that has participated in a series of false narratives for nearly four years, (I am being generous).