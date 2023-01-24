Letter to the editor: Pope Benedict XVI wasn't a reactionary

Your paper's reprinting of an editorial about the late Pope Benedict XVI was both misinformed and demeaning. Benedict was a scholar-churchman who always forged a middle path on numerous secular issues. He came to the papacy not through the Vatican administration but through a lifelong commitment to mastering theology and ethics. He had a passion for the intersection of faith and reason and understood well the Hellenic and Hebraic traditions that were the underpinnings of Christianity. He defended the church and the faith against the anti-Christian Marxist ideology and so-called liberation theology that had misled many Catholics seeking answers to problems to put their faith in political constructs rather then the eternal truths of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis, whom the editorial lionizes, has been a disaster as pope. While "cafeteria" Catholics may welcome what they see as a more modernized church, the truth is that Francis is steeped in the leftist politics of his native Argentina. His suppression of dissent within the church is abominable. His egregious treatment of Cardinals Kelly, Pell, and Lin, among many others, as well as his total submission to the communists in China regarding the Roman Church, testifies to his refusal to even consider alternative views. His attack on the beauty and majesty of the Latin Mass and its rituals that so characterized the Roman Church for millennia and produced a truly unified faith is unforgivable. His appointments of like-minded supplicants to the College of Cardinals has likely ensured that his destructive path for the Roman Church's Catholic identity will continue. Sadly, Benedict's passing may indeed signal the end of the unparalleled majesty of the Roman Catholic Church.