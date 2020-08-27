 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Pony Express would do better

Letter to the editor: Pony Express would do better

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The USPS has become inefficient since July. You can no longer call the local post office to ask questions. Last month we received an email notifying us that a package was delivered to the Glens Falls post office for delivery. We then tracked it over the next 10 days, during which it was sent to Massachusetts, New Jersey and back to Massachusetts before arriving back to Glens Falls, then finally delivered.

Now I am waiting for an important First Class letter that was mailed from Scranton, Pennsylvania, 10 days ago. This is not an improvement as claimed. The Pony Express would’ve delivered it faster.

Georgia Anderson, Hudson Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News