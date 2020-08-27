Letter to the editor: Pony Express would do better

Editor:
The USPS has become inefficient since July. You can no longer call the local post office to ask questions. Last month we received an email notifying us that a package was delivered to the Glens Falls post office for delivery. We then tracked it over the next 10 days, during which it was sent to Massachusetts, New Jersey and back to Massachusetts before arriving back to Glens Falls, then finally delivered.
Now I am waiting for an important First Class letter that was mailed from Scranton, Pennsylvania, 10 days ago. This is not an improvement as claimed. The Pony Express would’ve delivered it faster.
Georgia Anderson, Hudson Falls
