Editor:
Ignore all poll results that predict how people will vote a year from now. They cannot ensure that anyone will actually do what they say next year any more than FDR could say what he would do with Japanese-American citizens on Dec. 10, 1941 in 1940 even though he had advance notice of the possible Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 5, 1941. Any so-called truly “random” polls never fail to stress that unforeseeable events can completely negate these results. And even exit polls of actual voters are completely unreliable if people decide to deceive the poll takers.
For example, actual exit polls of Ohio, Illinois and Indiana women showed that Trump would lose all three states and he carried two of the three and by a landslide of better than 25 percent margins despite the fact that women outnumbered men at those states’ polls by three to one! Do you really believe all women vote only the way their husbands tell them to, like Hillary tried to convince the analysts?
Secondly, there is no such animal as a reliable “random” poll. If you want a certain outcome, all you have to do is control the percentage of like-minded individuals as to the percentage of all otherwise responders, and even then can you ensure that all responders are answering truly or just telling you what they think you want to hear so that their answers will not be trashed? Of course not. And none of these polls can take unforeseen events like 9/11/01 or 4/12/12 (the Titanic) or 2016’s Katrina flood in New Orleans, etc. etc. Put your tongue in your cheek and throw the polls in the trash, or better yet, tell the poll taker to stop buying toilet paper and use what he just tabulated instead as a printed record.
Jim Knapp, U.S. Navy Veteran Vietnam Era, Plattsburgh