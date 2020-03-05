Letter to the editor: Politics, pantries are intertwined

Letter to the editor: Politics, pantries are intertwined

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Don Coyote wrote on Feb. 25, “I think your priorities are grossly out of order if you choose to donate to a political party instead of a food pantry.”

My thoughts are, if you can, try donating to both: a food pantry and to a political party which has a goal of income equality. Donate to a political party that does not propose a budget that drastically cuts SNAP programs, for example.

Food pantries of necessity treat a symptom of poverty. We need such pantries. But, we also need a government that works to help the working poor. Treat the symptom and work to end the cause.

Louise Gilchrist, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News