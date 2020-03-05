Letter to the editor: Politics, pantries are intertwined

Editor:
Don Coyote wrote on Feb. 25, “I think your priorities are grossly out of order if you choose to donate to a political party instead of a food pantry.”
My thoughts are, if you can, try donating to both: a food pantry and to a political party which has a goal of income equality. Donate to a political party that does not propose a budget that drastically cuts SNAP programs, for example.
Food pantries of necessity treat a symptom of poverty. We need such pantries. But, we also need a government that works to help the working poor. Treat the symptom and work to end the cause.
Louise Gilchrist, Queensbury