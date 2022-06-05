Letter to the editor: Politics, like virus, has new variants

Editor:

Politics is like this virus. It keeps returning with new kinds. The only difference is, in politics old names I thought were gone are coming back with bad memories.

Stefanik wants Palin, and Trump will never go away. His friend Putin is destroying Ukraine, and I will never know if any of my mother’s relatives are still alive. If they are, I hope they are safe. If not, I wish them peace.

I wish our countries’ leaders the courage and strength to keep us all free from the evil trying to rear its ugly head. With all my heart, this I pray.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0