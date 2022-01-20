Letter to the editor: Politics drives Supreme Court

Editor:

Why is the US Supreme Court so driven by politics?

Clarence. Hardly speaking, but silently thinking about Anita Hill and waiting for the next precedent to overturn for republicans.

Brett. Sitting on the court waiting for his next beer? “I like beer!” No comment on sexual assault from McConnell’s personal choice to prevent an Obama appointment.

Amy. Wondering why the court should ever allow women to control their own bodies when it is so easy to force women to carry and have their attacker’s babies and then give them up for adoption? So neat and simple!

Only men and other religious bigots have the right to control pregnant women’s bodies. Who else would know better than a bunch of mostly old white guys?

Citizens United. Now, in politics, the richest win and the poorest pay taxes. Corporations are people too, you know.

Now, six political hacks even know best how to not control a pandemic. In just six months, President Biden’s proposal for large businesses would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations. Many large businesses support this sensible requirement.

However, in their non-medical wisdom, the “Supremes” said “no can do.” Let ‘em die or overwhelm the hospitals. Where did they find that in the Constitution?

Why are the “Supremes” such strong defenders of COVID-19? Vaccines are great for them. Vaccinations and masks are required in their workplace, but not for the little people who have to work for a living. Hypocrisy! The Supreme Court is thy name.

This political decision will result in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths and hundreds of thousands of unnecessary hospitalizations. Great work! These political hacks should be most proud of their deadly decisions.

Al Muench, Chestertown

