I just want someone to stand up in this presidential election and say they are going to address climate change! I don’t care if this person is a Democrat or a Republican. I wish our politicians would stop fighting like a bunch of school children and get united about the environment!
Climate change is the most important issue of our time. It flattens everything else in comparison.
Please let us be united as a people in addressing the number one issue of our time. Lets start crossing the aisle and start saving the planet.
Victoria Quesada,
Hamilton