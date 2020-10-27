Letter to the editor: Politicians helped when it was needed

Editor:

As some of your readers might know, I am and have been a professional musician for a number of years, but that career almost vanished on March, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Frankly, I was surprised but grateful that the Payment Protection Program and unemployment benefits included “gig” workers, as I have never been able to collect unemployment benefits before. Thankfully along the way, my accountant, Marshall Associates, and Glens Falls National Bank helped my wife and I secure some PPP/SBA loans.

Trying to apply online or by phone for unemployment to the New York State Department of Labor, however, was a frustrating debacle. The existing online forms were not applicable to gig workers and trying to call by phone took hours, only to get a message to call back as agents were busy.

So I decided to send registered letters to every politician I knew, hoping they could help. Interestingly, it was Dan Stec, a Republican, and Carrie Woerner, a Democrat, who stepped up to the plate to help with my plight. As it turned out, New York State Labor called, explaining that Carrie Woerner’s office contacted them, and in 30 minutes my/our unemployment issues were resolved.