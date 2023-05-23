Any woman and her choice is between her heart and her Lord. If she is loved, she can include those that love her every second of any day.

Politicians have no place in our private choices. Do they want to take the place of our relationships? How disgusting is that to think of Trump between you and your Lord and the family that loves you.

Elise Stefanik let Trump put his arms around her. He thinks it's OK to sexually molest women. Do you believe in your private thoughts, you want him to "advise" you?

Pat Kissane,

Glens Falls