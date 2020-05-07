Letter to the editor: Politicians are worst virus of all

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor:

One doesn’t need a crystal ball to predict the present and future “priorities” of this administration. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, we gave necessary money to those in need but, not surprisingly, more to large corporations and businesses.

On the insistence of Democrats, money was directed to hospitals and medical care but states, in terrible economic distress, were denied funding for police, fire and teachers, with McConnell telling states to declare bankruptcy, accusing them of reckless spending and not acknowledging that New York is a major giver to the federal government, McConnell’s Kentucky a major receiver.

In a “reasoning” incomprehensible logically but clear politically, abortion was listed as nonessential, regulations protecting air, water, emissions were rescinded, doors were closed to refugees and those seeking green cards. Meanwhile, the wall continued to be built and meat-slaughtering plants were ordered open (by the defense authorization act) because “essential,” and workers refusing to return and undocumented farmworkers were unable to collect unemployment.