Letter to the editor: Politicians are worst virus of all

Editor:
One doesn’t need a crystal ball to predict the present and future “priorities” of this administration. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, we gave necessary money to those in need but, not surprisingly, more to large corporations and businesses.
On the insistence of Democrats, money was directed to hospitals and medical care but states, in terrible economic distress, were denied funding for police, fire and teachers, with McConnell telling states to declare bankruptcy, accusing them of reckless spending and not acknowledging that New York is a major giver to the federal government, McConnell’s Kentucky a major receiver.
In a “reasoning” incomprehensible logically but clear politically, abortion was listed as nonessential, regulations protecting air, water, emissions were rescinded, doors were closed to refugees and those seeking green cards. Meanwhile, the wall continued to be built and meat-slaughtering plants were ordered open (by the defense authorization act) because “essential,” and workers refusing to return and undocumented farmworkers were unable to collect unemployment.
Republicans now rumble about the huge deficit, not acknowledging their tax bill already created the huge deficit through decreasing taxes on the very wealthy and large corporations. Their now “plan” will be to attack Social Security and Medicare, our deserved safety net, as if it’s to blame. To always blame: democrats, socialists, the impeachment trial, immigrants, journalists, China, the WHO.
The script is clear: Spread misinformation, repeating lies again and again; silence investigative responsible journalists (calling it “fake news”); whip up nationalist rhetoric (America first), promoting hatred and violence against the “other”; intertwine religion and government; protect corporate power; diminish the power of organized labor; spread disdain for scientists, intellectuals, the arts; suppress voting rights; promote rampant corruption. It is the playbook of oligarchs and fascist powers.
The coronavirus is real, dangerous, but those using it for greed, power, and control are much more dangerous.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
