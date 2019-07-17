Editor:
I'm going to try to clear up a couple of things. I doubt I will but hey.
First, people seem to forget that we decide who our government is made up of and all politicians are, or were, someone's neighbor. They're people we know and trust. The government is us. Try substituting the word "us" for "the government" in sentences like, "We don't want the government running our health care system!" You mean you don't want us running our health care system? See what just happened?
Remember that these folks were previously someone's pal or next door neighbor. I'll bet there's a little old lady somewhere in Albany who can tell you, "Oh I remember Andy Cuomo. Cute as a button! Sweet boy too, but a little sneaky. Always looked like he was up to something. His folks were wonderful people though!"
Next, the media. Listen. If media outlets print things that aren't true, people will stop buying their products and they'll be kaput. Out of business. It's easy to fact check these days, and as soon as an outlet starts lying, it loses its credibility and sales suffer. For that reason, and others, I believe what I read in standards like The Washington Post and the New York Times even if they occasionally throw cold water on me. When the New York Times starts lying, they'll be playing hockey in hell.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau