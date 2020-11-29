Letter to the editor: Politicians are another scourge

Editor:
Divisive partisan politics and self-serving politicians are continuing their rampage into Thanksgiving.
Gov./King Andrew Cuomo's executive order limiting holiday gatherings is irrational, unenforceable and symptomatic of state Democrats' unbridled power and ego. He should have made a heartfelt plea, on hands and knees, for New Yorkers to use common sense, intelligence and proven life-saving medical guidelines when celebrating Thanksgiving.
There's a cliché applicable to anyone still so ignorant, obstinate or anti-government in denying science and health care professionals' repeated advice: It's your funeral.
Smart New Yorkers should, every day, identify people and places exhibiting recklessness and distance themselves for as long as necessary. Use common-sense and self-preservation. For example, I recently ended my enjoyable, yearlong work at an all-volunteer, nonprofit group when its leaders refused to wear masks or enforce mask and sanitizer use when people gathered in the small offices.
After eight months of this deadly pandemic, no one should need politicians mandating safety precautions.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials locally and statewide publicly vowed not to enforce Cuomo's order and some solicited media coverage of their views. Are they guilty of insubordination, and should they resign or be removed from office? Their oaths don't allow them to pick and choose laws to uphold. Even scarier, they set policy for their departments and personnel.
The time spent grandstanding for their political supporters would have been better used to obtain a temporary restraining order, then decide whether to challenge the order's constitutionality in court. Or were they absent from the Law and Order 101 class in the Police Academy?
Instead, they're just part of a shameful upstate GOP/conservative cabal that salivates at every chance to slam their political opponents under guise of law enforcement.
It's not fair we have to fight coronavirus while battling the scourge of diseased politics and politicians.
Dominic Tom, Moreau
