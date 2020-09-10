Letter to the editor: Political vandals are stoking fear

Editor:

What does it say about Trump supporters when one would fear placing a Biden for President or Tedra Cobb for Congress sign on one's lawn?

After my two campaign signs were stolen, I thought, of course, Trumpers. What sane person steals lawn signs? Easily replaced.

Today, my friend, a Cobb supporter, who lives in a neighborhood of Trump supporters, said she is fearful of retaliation should she place a sign on her property. I don't doubt there are those who would vandalize her property, let alone steal her signs. Should one risk getting one's car keyed because of a Biden/Harris bumper sticker?

It's not paranoia. No delicate Lilly is my friend. But many Trump supporters' behavior is the result of a creeping accumulation of four years of grooming by their cult leader. They swallow, whole, conspiracy theories, the premise that “there are good people on both sides,” liberals eat babies.

The dark side of human nature has surfaced, and their leader encourages the menacing of those who do not approve of him. Brainwashing explains their loyalty to a man who is the antithesis of all we are taught in religious institutions to strive for, and the blind support of policies against one's best interests is mind-boggling.