Letter to the editor: Political postcards are taxpayer-funded

In the last three mailings from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the first paragraph immediately attacks the “Far Left” and/or the Biden administration’s “outrageous policies.” These are nothing less than propaganda postcards sent to boost her re-election chances against her challenger Matt Castelli.

Receivers of these propaganda postcards may miss the fine print that states: “This Mailing Was Prepared, Published and Mailed at Taxpayer Expense.”

Elise apparently doesn’t see this as an outrageous abuse of taxpayer funds. It may be legal, but it is unethical when she has millions in her campaign coffer. But when has ethics ever stopped Elise Stefanik from grifting for her own personal benefit?

NY-21 (and the country at large) deserves someone in Congress who will use taxpayer money wisely. Matt Castelli is that someone. The time has come for NY-21 voters to show Elise the door, and let it slam on her way out!

Jill Nadolski, West Hebron