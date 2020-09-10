Letter to the editor: Political party not relevant to strike

Editor:

New York City delays start of school year: When your writers wrote about New York City's Mayor Bill De Blasio, why was it stressed not once, but twice that he was "a Democrat?"

I am an employee of the New York City Department of Education, and yes, a proud Democrat, but I don't understand what does the mayor's political affiliation have to do with our unions wanting to strike? Whether he is Democrat or Republican, we would strike regardless!

So when you write about a city or town's issue, is there really a need to stress their political affiliation? Or is it one more thing you Republicans want to blame the Democrats for?

Ann Marie Soto, Hadley

