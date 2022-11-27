 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Political parties need youth and new blood

Letter to the editor

It is dismal to see a former president of the United States devolving so publicly into mental illness. The last time this happened was when Ronald Reagan was succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease, but he retained an air of graciousness and the people who stood behind him shielded him from the glare of the media. He retired with poise and dignity.

It’s also agonizing to see the Grand Old Party in such disarray. Republicans have had many great leaders and hopefully a new one will emerge. Our country needs a strong, diverse, coherent Conservative party. Time for Republicans and Democrats to move on (youth and new blood)!

Joanne Armstrong,

Glens Falls

