Letter to the editor: Political cult doing damage

Editor:

For the first time, I can't sleep at night, here in Glens Falls, for fear of what other violation may befall our neighborhood, our home.

At 2 a.m., someone stopped their car in front of our home, came up on our porch and ripped down the brand new Biden for President 2020 campaign flag that our son bought to replace the Biden for President 2020 lawn sign someone stole off our lawn a week or two ago.

Growing up outside of Newark, New Jersey, no one ever defaced our family's political signs or bumper stickers. Car was stolen a couple of times from the parking lot at Ivy Hill, but, that's another story.

I'd only just recently been thinking how nice it was to live here. How decent Glens Falls people seem. How we all seem to be OK with the masks, and doing the social distancing, and all of the mitigation the experts say will keep our community, family and ourselves safe from COVID-19. How different it seems here in Glens Falls from some of the neighboring towns that seem unfriendly and coarse.

Now I can't sleep, because someone has violated that impression and violated our home. Just because they don't agree with our right to free expression, on our own property. Woe to the one who tries again.