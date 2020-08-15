Letter to the editor: Political careers will have footnotes

Editor:
Let’s be clear on this. So, say in five years, when, hopefully, Trump and COVID-19 are behind us, regardless of whatever good Elise Stefanik, Betty Little and Dan Stec may have done in their respective political careers, each of their Wikipedia entries will include the following footnoted statement:
An unabashed supporter of the most deranged, corrupt and evil individual in the known universe, Donald J. Trump whose ignorance and incompetence caused more deaths of American citizens than World War I (116,500), the Korean War (36,500), the Vietnam War (58,200) and 9/11 (3,000), combined.
Let’s hope that each of their respective gods will be more forgiving than history.
John Pietrangelo, Queensbury
