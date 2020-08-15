You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Political careers will have footnotes

Letter to the editor: Political careers will have footnotes

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Let’s be clear on this. So, say in five years, when, hopefully, Trump and COVID-19 are behind us, regardless of whatever good Elise Stefanik, Betty Little and Dan Stec may have done in their respective political careers, each of their Wikipedia entries will include the following footnoted statement:

An unabashed supporter of the most deranged, corrupt and evil individual in the known universe, Donald J. Trump whose ignorance and incompetence caused more deaths of American citizens than World War I (116,500), the Korean War (36,500), the Vietnam War (58,200) and 9/11 (3,000), combined.

Let’s hope that each of their respective gods will be more forgiving than history.

John Pietrangelo, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News