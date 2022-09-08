Letter to the editor: Police unions should not endorse in races

If The Post-Star correctly reported that the New York State Police Investigators Association Local 4 and the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers (hereinafter "troopers unions") endorsed one political candidate over another, then each and every voter in those particular zones or regions should be concerned about the character, integrity and professionalism of the leadership of said unions, and the memberships’ ability to recognize criminal conduct, racial prejudices and the subversion of their oath of office to partisan politics.

This being written on Labor Day weekend, collective bargaining for all law enforcement, as it relates to working conditions, wages and grievances is a hard-earned right. Enforcing the law is an honorable, dangerous and rewarding profession. Law enforcement should be funded to ensure all road patrol personnel were certified, competent in evidence collection, domestic violence awareness and have drug recognition expertise.

Unfortunately, law enforcement unions or associations taking a political stance, albeit exercising freedom of speech, fail to recognize the inherent conflict to their oath to a constitution and rule of law that demands equal rights and treatment to all. Entering the political fray diminishes the objectivity of those charged with serving and protecting the populace.

The troopers unions are making a huge mistake by endorsing a candidate that places partisan politics over country and the oath of office.

Michael Stern, Argyle