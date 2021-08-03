Letter to the editor: Police testimony was powerful

Editor:

Hearing Capitol Police Officers describe their experiences on Jan. 6, I was touched by their emotional honesty, their caring and courage in defending the Capitol, elected representatives, their comrades, and our democracy — against overwhelming odds.

Terrorists/insurrectionists beat them with sticks, flagpoles, furniture, using Tasers, yelling obscenities, racist slurs. They spoke of physical and mental trauma but even more about the pain at the denial and indifference of Republican legislators they were defending, many of whom proclaim support of “the blue,” many “too busy” to even listen to the hearings, calling it partisan play-acting, the insurrection Pelosi’s fault.

They were scoffing, ridiculing, dismissive — like arrogant teenagers. Had they, and those who still support Trump —despite recorded tapes showing his attempt to change election results, his threats, corruption — been living in Germany during Hitler’s rise, I can see them cheering Hitler, refusing to hear the Nuremberg trials, scoffing at survivors, calling the Holocaust a hoax.