Letter to the editor: Police testimony was powerful

Editor:
Hearing Capitol Police Officers describe their experiences on Jan. 6, I was touched by their emotional honesty, their caring and courage in defending the Capitol, elected representatives, their comrades, and our democracy — against overwhelming odds.
Terrorists/insurrectionists beat them with sticks, flagpoles, furniture, using Tasers, yelling obscenities, racist slurs. They spoke of physical and mental trauma but even more about the pain at the denial and indifference of Republican legislators they were defending, many of whom proclaim support of “the blue,” many “too busy” to even listen to the hearings, calling it partisan play-acting, the insurrection Pelosi’s fault.
They were scoffing, ridiculing, dismissive — like arrogant teenagers. Had they, and those who still support Trump —despite recorded tapes showing his attempt to change election results, his threats, corruption — been living in Germany during Hitler’s rise, I can see them cheering Hitler, refusing to hear the Nuremberg trials, scoffing at survivors, calling the Holocaust a hoax.
When I see people screaming at teachers trying to protect their children, threatening health care workers and doctors sacrificing their lives to save lives, cheering their burning of masks as a gesture of freedom, I think, what’s wrong with them? Don’t they care about others, about life? What are they thinking/ not thinking? I think of staged protests against Obamacare — “don’t kill my grandmother” or “get government out of my Social Security and Medicare” — of people in the midst of floods, drought, wildfires calling climate change a “hoax” and legislation protecting earth “elite”, “too costly,” of cries that the election was stolen despite no evidence of fraud, of concerted efforts of Republican legislatures to suppress voting rights.
What repeated soundbites made people believe lies? And who are the powerful “hit men” spreading those lies, shaping human beings who no longer care for others and are unable to see reality?
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann