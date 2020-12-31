Letter to the editor: Police technology is about safety

Editor:

An article in Sunday’s Post-Star on the use of facial recognition technology shows how politicized anything that enhances the ability of law enforcement has become.

An argument by privacy advocates on the use of some of these new technologies is fair game and probably a good thing. But to claim that facial recognition technology has a disproportional negative impact on communities of color is incorrect.

This is the same group that is behind defund the police and other policies that tie the hands of law enforcement.

We need to support law enforcement, and if they can use this technology to keep us law-abiding citizens safe and criminals off the street — great. This isn’t about race. It is about safety.

George Armstrong, Whitehall

