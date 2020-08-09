Letter to the editor: Police should stop bullies with bullhorns

Editor:
Two women friends and I arrived at Rep. Stefanik's office ahead of the Stop the Gestapo March protesters on Saturday. Trump supporters at the Circle, seeing us approach, rushed to block us from the office plaza.
Unmasked, Mike Kibling came at me, inches from my face, saying he was protecting the congresswoman's office from my imminent vandalism, and then blasted a shouted obscenity through his bullhorn in my ear. He cared not a bit about protecting me from his spittle in this time of pandemic.
I told him to back off. He then accosted the other women, who told him to keep his distance. The verbal abuse directed at us was far worse than Alexandria Ocasio Cortez endured last week by Rep. Yoho.
Whatever you think of her politics, no one has a right to lash out with such degrading vehemence, just as my friends and I were subjected to by Kibling and his cohorts. Their purpose is to treat us as objects, as trash; to demoralize us from attending future protests.
We locked arms as a small but mighty Wall of Moms against their aggression. Their disgusting language, the menacing to come to our homes to do God-knows-what to us, spewed out through a bullhorn as children arrived at St. Mary's for their communion service, shows how low they have fallen. This behavior mirrors their leader's disregard for women, the disrespect for the rights of dissenting voices, and their deliberate ignorance and distortion of the issues at hand.
Once again, police refused to do their job, the interlopers were not arrested or made to disperse from disrupting a peaceful assembly. I'm against defunding police. I am for reform, reallocating funds, rooting out corruption. But what protection does a $4,592,530 budget buy me if they won't enforce the law?
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls
