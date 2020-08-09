Letter to the editor: Police should stop bullies with bullhorns

Editor:

Two women friends and I arrived at Rep. Stefanik's office ahead of the Stop the Gestapo March protesters on Saturday. Trump supporters at the Circle, seeing us approach, rushed to block us from the office plaza.

Unmasked, Mike Kibling came at me, inches from my face, saying he was protecting the congresswoman's office from my imminent vandalism, and then blasted a shouted obscenity through his bullhorn in my ear. He cared not a bit about protecting me from his spittle in this time of pandemic.

I told him to back off. He then accosted the other women, who told him to keep his distance. The verbal abuse directed at us was far worse than Alexandria Ocasio Cortez endured last week by Rep. Yoho.

Whatever you think of her politics, no one has a right to lash out with such degrading vehemence, just as my friends and I were subjected to by Kibling and his cohorts. Their purpose is to treat us as objects, as trash; to demoralize us from attending future protests.