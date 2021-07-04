Letter to the editor: Police groups have backed Stefanik

Editor:

A recent article in the Times-Union by Chris Churchill criticized our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, by implying she did not fully support police officers, based on a legislative report from the National Association of Police Officers.

The article implies that liberal Democrats Delgado, Tonko and AOC were more supportive because they had a higher score. This is ludicrous.

If you look at the scorecard, you find that Elise’s positions were in line with an overwhelming majority of Republican members. There were seven legislative positions that NAPO took during the 116th Congress. Remember Nancy Pelosi controls Congress.

The three positions Elise did not agree with had little to do with backing the Blue. One was a bill to bail out multi-employer pensions with 30-year federal loans made by a newly created bureau within the Treasury Department. One was a bill that would eliminate the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions. The third was a COVID relief bill that would have bailed out states like NY that have mismanaged government and were seeking a bailout.