Letter to the editor: Points made after history book read

Editor:

I was interested in a recent letter to the editor suggesting we all read our history books, so I did.

My history book shows that Russia was destabilizing eastern Ukraine during the entirety of Trump's presidency and he did not do anything meaningful about it. But he sure tweeted a lot about athletes.

My history book shows that in 2019, Congress approved hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, something that it could have desperately used in its self-defense. My history book also shows that this was blocked by Trump because Ukraine's heroic president refused to give him dirt on the Bidens. Trump put his personal selfish interests ahead of global security.

Americans are greatly relived that President Biden got America got us out of one catastrophic foreign war and is refusing to get us involved in another. Some call this weakness; most call it wisdom. Ukraine is accepting foreign volunteers to fight on its behalf if keyboard Rambos think they can handle it.

I also checked out an economics book which explained that gas and energy prices in capitalist countries are guided by a principle called supply and demand. Maybe the letter writer wants Biden to impose socialist price controls?

Last year, corporations earned record profits, including in the oil sector. The four best quarters for corporate profits in recent history all happened in 2021. They did so while gouging the American people.

Several years ago, Republicans passed a round of big corporate tax cuts, signed by Trump. They swore up and down that the benefit would trickle down to those of us who actually work for a living. A look at the inflation rate suggests they were wrong about this. A look at the history books says they are always wrong about this.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0