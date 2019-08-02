Editor:
Health industry lobbyists keep claiming to wonder why we need Medicare for All when, they insist, we have such a wonderful system already. Well, here are 12 reasons:
- 9/11 first responders wouldn’t have to beg for health care.
- People in horrible accidents wouldn’t have to resort to online begging.
- People with diabetes wouldn’t have to risk amputation to save money on insulin.
- People with huge medical bills wouldn’t have to file for bankruptcy.
- Poor people wouldn’t have to search for a doctor who takes Medicaid.
- Doctors, hospitals, etc., wouldn’t have to spend millions of hours dealing with insurance companies.
- Americans wouldn’t have to spend millions of hours trying to choose the right Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.
- Employers wouldn’t have to spend many thousands of hours deciding what insurance their employees will have to use for the next year.
- People wouldn’t have to weigh the need to see a doctor against the need to pay the utility bill, rent, grocery bill.
- People wouldn’t have to wonder for months how much they will end up paying for a visit to the doctor or hospital.
- No one would ever again care about “in network” and “out of network.”
- No one would wonder how large a rate increase the health insurance companies were going to request each year.
I’m sure most readers will have no trouble coming up with others.
Lee Russ, Bennington, Vermont