Letter to the editor: Please with Stefanik's steadfast leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I would like to express my sincere thanks to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for remaining steadfast in her leadership during these uncertain times.

Congresswoman Stefanik always puts the concerns of her constituents first and foremost and is always open to listening to and addressing those concerns. I was very pleased with the virtual town hall this week where the congresswoman was very open and honest in her responses to questions.

While everyone is eager to get the economy up and running, especially with summer approaching, the congresswoman was realistic in recognizing that there is "no one size fits all approach." The congresswoman is very smart in promoting decisions based on science and data while at the same time working for her constituents and the economy of the 21st District.

I firmly believe that she understands the diverse economy of the 21st District. Whether it's working to protect small business, dairy farmers, manufacturing, or advocating for health care funding, Congresswoman Stefanik has always worked hard to protect and promote smart legislation at the federal level. I am confident that she will continue to do so for her constituents and her district.

Casey Lavarge, Gansevoort

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0