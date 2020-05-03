Letter to the editor: Please wear masks correctly over nose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Please cover your nose, too. I'm delighted to see all those masks out there, thank you everyone in our community.

However, if you've watched any news at all, you've watched as people are being tested with a swab stuck up their nose. This is because the type of cells and tissue in the nasal cavity (the inside of your nose) is where it is most likely that the virus will be found.

So, if the testing source is the nose, you might conclude that the nasal passage is contagious. Therefore you should wear your mask over the nose, too. The masks (homemade and medical) are designed to cover the nose. If you wear a mask, please wear it correctly!

Thank you for keeping us all safe.

Lisa Hart, Queensbury

