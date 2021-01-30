 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Please wear mask to protect others

Letter to the editor: Please wear mask to protect others

Editor:

I am sick and tired of people literally saying to me, when I mention their lack of wearing a mask, “Oh I don’t need one, I don’t have the virus.” I don’t know who has the beginning of “the virus” and neither do they.

I am 87 years old and have spent literally two weeks trying to find a place close or even far for a vaccine appointment. I recently lost the use of my right lung due to shoulder surgery, leaving only one functioning lung, not good for respiratory virus treatment.

Please wear a mask properly even if you think you are virus-free and “not contagious.”

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Huletts Landing

