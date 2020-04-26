Letter to the editor: Please vote for someone who can think

Editor:

With regard to Mr. Muench's (Chestertown) letter in the Sunday paper, he was right on — I can't believe that our incompetent president still has a rating of approximately 40%.

How can a conscientious American vote for a known liar?

He takes credit for good things and puts the blame on anyone else he can find for things not so great. This is so unreal that it blows my mind.

Please Americans, vote for someone who can think.

There is no reason to ruin our democracy by electing him again.

Bill Wildermuth, Adirondack

