Letter to the editor: Please vote against the narcissist

Editor:

What is a narcissist?

The behavior of our president consistently shows signs of narcissism.

Following are behaviors of narcissists:

• Grandiosity with expectations of superior treatment from other people;

• Continually demeaning, bullying, and belittling others;

• Exploiting others to achieve political gain;

• Lack of empathy for the negative impact they have on the feelings, wishes, and needs of other people;

• Sense of entitlement to special treatment and obedience from others;

• Self-perception of being unique, superior and associated with high-status people and institutions;

• Need for continual admiration from others.

Associated features:

• When wounded in the ego, either by real or perceived criticism, the narcissist's displays of anger are disproportional to the nature of the criticism (such as mean tweets in response to any or all criticism.) Very calculated and twisted.