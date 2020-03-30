Letter to the editor: Please stop the hoarding

Editor:
I totally agree with Renee Waschezyn's letter to the editor, relating to the hoarding going on with some residents in our area. I also have never seen such greed and lack of respect for your fellow Americans in my life. God forbid if you get in their way to try to get sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, aloe vera, masks, paper goods, and also cleaning out the rest of the grocery aisles throughout the store.
To me these are self-centered, pathetic people and if this is the way America is going — that’s a shame, and also shame on you hoarders, you are sickening.
God bless America.
Our country needs an attitude adjustment.
Gene Habinowski, Glens Falls
