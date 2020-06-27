Letter to the editor: Please stay safe, and keep me safe

Editor:

Cause for celebration? Well, yes. But notice the hesitancy.

No-current-cases is certainly cause for congratulations. First, congratulations to our community for doing as well as we have with physical distancing, masks and sheltering at home, tough as it has been. Second, congratulations to the amazing folks of the Warren County Health Services. They have been indefatigable in their efforts to keep us safe — their communications with the community about the virus, their running the testing to their contact tracing and help with quarantining. Third, congratulations to our health care workers for helping those of us who have become ill with the coronavirus to survive, or to die as a little uncomfortably as possible. Thanks so much.

Here is the hesitancy: We are now entering Phase 3 of opening up, and we are at great risk if we drop our guards.

Please pay attention to the resurgence of the virus in various communities across the country, which have succumbed to the false sense of relief when they have found their cases as few as ours. Florida. Texas. Arizona. Watch the stories of sudden mini-epidemics of COVID-19 among those who have deliriously commingled at bars without physical distancing and without masks. I regret to warn: watch what will happen after the rally in Tulsa.