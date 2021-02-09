Letter to the editor: Please say no more to oppression

Editor:

I am urging Rep. Stefanik to support Rep. Cori Bush's proposal, H.Res.25, to investigate, report and sanction members of Congress who sought to overturn the election, thereby condemning all malicious efforts to disenfranchise Black, brown and indigenous voters.

It's Black History Month, and as she has publicly posted her celebration of this lens of American history, supporting Rep. Bush, another woman who's working hard to serve her community, would be an incredible step in the right direction. The overextended efforts to overturn election results, the sycophantic support of former President Trump and the enabling of violence at the Capitol are offenses against America.

Stefanik can choose right now to go in a different direction. She can do more than verbally disassociate herself from the violent mob. She can take action to make amends, to help us heal. Healing doesn't come through forgetting the offenses ever happened. It comes through reflection, action and hard work. There are people in her district who need her to be a leader, to turn away from denying the problems of racism and social injustice. She must represent all folks in her district, not just her base.