Letter to the editor: Please sacrifice a little for us

Editor:

Yes, Joe, great people died for our freedoms. They made huge, personal sacrifices for their community and country.

I don't understand why you are unwilling to make a small personal sacrifice for your school, community and America. I fear your mind has been unduly influenced by radical, right-wing propagandist demagogues, most of whom have been secretly vaccinated while railing against the proven effectiveness of the covid vaccines.

We all make small and sometimes large personal sacrifices of our freedoms every day, as law-abiding citizens, in the interests of our fellow citizens.

Joe, I know you are a good man and an excellent teacher. Won't you make this small, personal sacrifice of your freedoms and just get tested, in the interest of your students, community and country? Your students need you. We all do.

D. Neall Iverson, Queensbury

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0