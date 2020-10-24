Letter to the editor: Please restore our mail service

Editor:

Ms. Stefanik, as a voter in your district I demand you get going and do something about the mail service.

I for one am sick and tired of having to check my mail at 5 p.m. to see if I have any mail. I used to know by noon, if none was in it — then no mail. For the last few months, I have to check it at 5 p.m.

Now in the summer this may not be too bad, but winter is coming and you may be OK in Washington having your mail delivered to your door, but many of us do not have that option. Some of us have to go down a driveway to check, and you do remember how winters are in New York, especially up here by the border.

I am not looking forward to going out the door with a flashlight, walking in a snow storm or sleet storm or one of those icy rain storms to check on my mail and on the way slipping and falling, being outdoors all night as no one will see me. I do not think any senior or young person should have to worry about this happening.

So I maybe should not say this, but I demand you get on the ball and do whatever has to be done so your voters do not have to worry about this.