Letter to the editor: Please respect my politics, property

Editor:

I walked out this morning to discover that my yard signs on my property, showing my support for Biden/Harris and Tedra Cobb, had been stolen in the night.

They were stolen by someone who blatantly ignored my freedom of speech. I view this as a symptom of the toxic atmosphere of division and disrespect in our country that needs to change and one of the many reasons that I support these candidates.

The Adirondacks are my home and I have always shown respect for the diverse views of others. I deeply implore every voter to consider carefully the kind of country you want for your family, friends, neighbors, and yes, for strangers, who are your fellow Americans, as you cast your vote this year.

Lois Glenn-Karp, Paradox

